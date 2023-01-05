Around 600 vehicles stuck amid heavy snow storm in Karaganda region

5 January 2023, 15:40

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – 596 vehicles carrying 1,784 people have been stopped at checkpoints as winter storm rages across Karaganda region, with most drivers trapped in Balkash, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Roads in all directions have been closed starting from 9:00am January 5 as snow, blizzard, and gusty wind hit Karaganda region. Storm warning remains in effect for the region.

According to the emergency situations department, 105 people, including 18 kids, have been rescued and evacuated. 11 vehicles have been freed from the snow.

As of now, the number of people evacuated stands at 309, including 61 children. A total of 91 vehicles have been freed from the snow.

Snowy weather is to linger in Karaganda region on January 6. Blizzard is predicted. Fog and ice-slick are to expected in the region’s northeast and south.

Earlier it was reported that over 18 thousand cubic meters of snow were removed from Karaganda in the past 24 hours. According to the police department of the region, drivers may land fines for travelling in the snow.