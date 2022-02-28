Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Around 60 thou new jobs set to be created in tourism in Kazakhstan

    28 February 2022, 13:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Around 60 thousand new working places are to be created in the field of tourism by 2025 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «By 2025, there are plans to create around 60 thousand new jobs in the sphere of tourism through both realizing investment and infrastructure projects and activating the tourist industry, ensuring employment in different sectors of the economy. This will result in an increased demand for qualified personnel,» said Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev.

    In this regard, the minister pointed out that the International Tourism and Hospitality University which has over 1,300 students in seven directions was launched in Turkestan city in 2020.

    «The university has been an accredited member of the General Assembly of the UN World Tourist Organization since December 2021. It established cooperation with leading universities of Turkey, France, Portugal, Austria, Hungary, and others. The University is becoming a sectoral hub for exchanging advanced international experience in realizing dual education. The negotiations are underway to open a UNWTO Academy at the university as well as cerate a UNESCO Scientific and Research Center. Also, it is being considered to open branches of leading foreign universities in the hotel industry,» said the minister.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Investment projects Tourism Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Global Center for Digital Carbon Trading to be set up at AIFC
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued