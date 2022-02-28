Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Around 60 thou new jobs set to be created in tourism in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 February 2022, 13:45
Around 60 thou new jobs set to be created in tourism in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Around 60 thousand new working places are to be created in the field of tourism by 2025 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«By 2025, there are plans to create around 60 thousand new jobs in the sphere of tourism through both realizing investment and infrastructure projects and activating the tourist industry, ensuring employment in different sectors of the economy. This will result in an increased demand for qualified personnel,» said Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev.

In this regard, the minister pointed out that the International Tourism and Hospitality University which has over 1,300 students in seven directions was launched in Turkestan city in 2020.

«The university has been an accredited member of the General Assembly of the UN World Tourist Organization since December 2021. It established cooperation with leading universities of Turkey, France, Portugal, Austria, Hungary, and others. The University is becoming a sectoral hub for exchanging advanced international experience in realizing dual education. The negotiations are underway to open a UNWTO Academy at the university as well as cerate a UNESCO Scientific and Research Center. Also, it is being considered to open branches of leading foreign universities in the hotel industry,» said the minister.


Investment projects    Tourism   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Culture and Sport  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty