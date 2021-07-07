Go to the main site
    Around 5 thou people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Karaganda rgn over past day

    7 July 2021, 18:14

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Around five thousand people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Karaganda region in the past 24 hours, Kazonform correspondent reports.

    The first jab of COVID-19 vaccines has so far been administered to 280,255 people and the second jab to 161,050 across the region.

    According to the Health Office, 4,060 Karaganda region residents have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 823 – the second jab.

    The vaccination campaign proceeds in the region with 115 vaccination rooms equipped with special refrigerators set. The vaccine delivery logistics is in place in the region.

    Vaccination rooms were also opened in the major trading centers of the region. There are mobile medical complexes for vaccinations in rural areas.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

