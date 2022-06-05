Around 5,100 Kazakhstanis living overseas voted in referendum so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Around 5,100 Kazakhstanis accounting for 45% of those voting abroad cast their ballots in the referendum on changes to the Constitution of Kazakhstan as of 7:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vote counting has begun in Asian countries such as China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and more. Some polling stations in Asia boasted 100% voter turnout.

Voting kicked off in the cities of Washington D.C., New York, Ottawa, and Basilia less than two hours ago.

Vassilenko said that 11,350 Kazakhstanis living abroad were registered for voting at 65 polling sites in 52 countries.