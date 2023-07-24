Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Around 4 thou foreigners treated in Kazakhstan last year

    24 July 2023, 17:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Around four thousand foreigners were treated in Kazakhstan last year, the medical care organization department of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «According to the data of 2022, 80 Kazakhstanis, including 71 kids, were sent abroad for treatment at the expense of the budget. Most of the patients were sent for treatment for Turkiye – 44, Russia – 13, Germany – nine, India - seven, Belarus - six, South Korea - one,» reads the department’s statement.

    Last year, 3,884 foreign patients, of whom 85% (3,303 people) on an emergency basis, and 15% (581) on a planned manner, received treatment at medical organizations in Kazakhstan.

    According to the department, neurosurgery, cardiac surgery, transplantation, reproductive medicine, orthopedics, traumatology, and dentistry are popular among foreigners arriving in Kazakhstan for treatment.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target