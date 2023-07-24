Around 4 thou foreigners treated in Kazakhstan last year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Around four thousand foreigners were treated in Kazakhstan last year, the medical care organization department of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to the data of 2022, 80 Kazakhstanis, including 71 kids, were sent abroad for treatment at the expense of the budget. Most of the patients were sent for treatment for Turkiye – 44, Russia – 13, Germany – nine, India - seven, Belarus - six, South Korea - one,» reads the department’s statement.

Last year, 3,884 foreign patients, of whom 85% (3,303 people) on an emergency basis, and 15% (581) on a planned manner, received treatment at medical organizations in Kazakhstan.

According to the department, neurosurgery, cardiac surgery, transplantation, reproductive medicine, orthopedics, traumatology, and dentistry are popular among foreigners arriving in Kazakhstan for treatment.