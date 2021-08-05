Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Around 35,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in E Kazakhstan since start of the pandemic

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 August 2021, 15:33
Around 35,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in E Kazakhstan since start of the pandemic

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Around 35,000 people contracted the coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region since the start of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to head of the regional sanitary and epidemiological department Kanat Turdiyev, presently the epidemiological situation in the region is quite unstable.

«Since the onset of the pandemic there have been 34,739 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 8,975 COVID-19 cases were symptomless. The region recorded 288 fresh infections in the past day,» Turdiyev told a Thursday press briefing.

The cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey have the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases. 10,525 COVID-19 cases were registered in Semey city since the start of the pandemic, including 140 new infections in the past day. 10,744 COVID-19 cases were detected in Ust-Kamenogorsk city with 111 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

Turdiyev urged the residents of the region to follow the quarantine measures in order to protect their health and health of their loved ones from the novel coronavirus.

«Vaccination is the only way to protect oneself from the coronavirus infection,» he added.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued