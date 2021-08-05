Around 35,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in E Kazakhstan since start of the pandemic

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Around 35,000 people contracted the coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region since the start of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to head of the regional sanitary and epidemiological department Kanat Turdiyev, presently the epidemiological situation in the region is quite unstable.

«Since the onset of the pandemic there have been 34,739 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 8,975 COVID-19 cases were symptomless. The region recorded 288 fresh infections in the past day,» Turdiyev told a Thursday press briefing.

The cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey have the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases. 10,525 COVID-19 cases were registered in Semey city since the start of the pandemic, including 140 new infections in the past day. 10,744 COVID-19 cases were detected in Ust-Kamenogorsk city with 111 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

Turdiyev urged the residents of the region to follow the quarantine measures in order to protect their health and health of their loved ones from the novel coronavirus.

«Vaccination is the only way to protect oneself from the coronavirus infection,» he added.