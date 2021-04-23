Go to the main site
    Around 3 thou contact COVID-19 in W Kazakhstan in April

    23 April 2021, 16:14

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – Around three thousand people have contracted the COVID-19 virus in West Kazakhstan region in April, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Nurlybek Mustayev, West Kazakhstan region’s deputy head of the sanitary epidemiological control department, a total of 8,883 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region since the beginning of the year, including in 1,837 in January, 1,950 in February, 2,138 in March, and 2,958 in April.

    Of 2,958 COVID-19 cases in April, 1,623 were detected in persons undergoing examinations on SARS, 832 in contacts, 458 during preventive check-ups, and 45 in samples taken before hospital admission.

    4,494 residents of West Kazakhstan region contacted with the infected have been placed under medical observation this month. The number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 34% from 832 in the previous week to 1,262 in the present week.

    According to Mustayev, COVID-19 has been reported in 210 students since April 1. Four schools, 79 classes of 37 schools, seven groups of six kindergartens, two university groups are quarantined in West Kazakhstan region.

    A total of 51,862 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted in the region in April. 670 people are said to be placed at the infection diseases hospitals in West Kazakhstan region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

