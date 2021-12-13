Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Around 3,000 residents get Pfizer vaccine in Aktobe rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 December 2021, 19:29
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Around 3,000 residents have been administered the first component of Pfizer vaccine in Aktobe region, Deputy Head of the Health Office of the region Bekbolat Izbassarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 2,892 people, including 1,771 teenagers, 154 pregnant women, and 967 nursing moms in the region,» said Izbassarov, stressing that there has been no side effect caused by the vaccine.

He went on to say that 3,346 Aktobe region residents have received a booster shot in the region.

The region received over 900 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines. So far, over 335 thousand people completed the full vaccination cycle in the region.

Notably, the region has seen two cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

67 residents of Akmola region are treated at the infectious diseases hospitals and five are in intensive care units. Five kids with COVID-19 are under out-patient treatment, five pregnant women are under observation, and four more pregnant women are at hospital in the region.

The region’s doctors call on the residents to get COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, especially due to the emergence of the new Omicron strain.


