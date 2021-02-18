Go to the main site
    Around 23,000 COVID-19 PCR tests conducted in Almaty within OSHI and GVFMC in January

    18 February 2021, 15:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Around 23 thousand COVID-19 tests by PCR within obligatory social health insurance and guaranteed volume of free medical care were carried out in Almaty city in January, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaty Social Health Insurance Fund Office Director Tleukhan Abildayev, around 23 thousand COVID-19 tests by PCR to the tune of KZT337mln were conducted within the first month of this year within the two packages (guaranteed volume of free medical care and obligatory social health insurance). Last year, 37,991 tests worth KZT382mln were carried out as part of guaranteed volume of free medical care, and 73,682 tests worth over KZT878mln as part of obligatory social health insurance.

    In his words, expensive medical services are now more affordable to the citizens.

    In 2020, the number of costly medical services such as CAT scanning, MRI, and PCR tests provided within the health insurance package increased over 3fold compared with 2019. Last year, CAT scanning, MRI services for which KZT543.1mln was allocated were provided in Almaty city. 7 thousand PET scans for detection of oncological diseases worth KZT1.2bn were conducted.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

