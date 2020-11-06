Around 20 thou new jobs created in Aktobe rgn since beginning of year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Since the beginning of the present year around 20 thousand new jobs have been created in Aktobe region, Aktobe region Governor Ondasyn Urazalin told a briefing held at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr Urazalin, in the current year, around 20 thousand new jobs have been created in the region, of which 11 thousand are permanent ones. 23 thousand persons have found employment in existing jobs. The region’s unemployment rate remains at 4.9%. In 2021, over 21 thousand new jobs, including 11 thousand permanent jobs, are to be created as part of the implementation of state and investment projects.

He also said that over 100 enterprises have increased the salaries of over 46 thousand workers by 15% on average, thus raising the average monthly salary by 13.4% to KZT173.4 thousand.

In order to implement the Employment Roadmap program, the region was provided with KZT45bn. Out of 303 social and infrastructure projects, 158 have already been implemented. The program helped create 11.1 thousand jobs, thus providing employment to 42% of the youth, 5% of the low-income people, and 2% of disabled people in the region.

The monthly average salary of those received jobs under the program totals KZT87.3 thousand.