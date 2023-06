Around 2.3 thou COVID-19 patients receive hospital treatment in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – 2,290 people are under coronavirus treatment at hospitals in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

89 residents of Karaganda region are in intensive care units.

As of July 19, a total of 351,018 have been administered the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines and 197,253 – both jabs in the region.