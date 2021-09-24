Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Around 100 kids treated for COVID-19 in Almaty city

    24 September 2021, 14:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 547 new cases of the COVID-19 cases, including 506 symptomatic and 41 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaty city’s health office, 229 people have been discharged from and 210 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

    2,219 citizens of Almaty, including 98 kids, receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 223 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 49 on artificial lung ventilation, 91 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 65 on high flow oxygen devices.

    5,047 coronavirus patients, including 4,898 with mild and moderate symptoms and 149 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

    In the period from February 1 to September 23, a total of 938,222 citizens of Almaty were given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 834,493 – both jabs.

    Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 2,287 and both jabs to 3,398 in the city.

    Of the total number of vaccinated people, 117,171 are over 60.

    The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays