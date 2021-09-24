Around 100 kids treated for COVID-19 in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 547 new cases of the COVID-19 cases, including 506 symptomatic and 41 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 229 people have been discharged from and 210 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

2,219 citizens of Almaty, including 98 kids, receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 223 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 49 on artificial lung ventilation, 91 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 65 on high flow oxygen devices.

5,047 coronavirus patients, including 4,898 with mild and moderate symptoms and 149 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

In the period from February 1 to September 23, a total of 938,222 citizens of Almaty were given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 834,493 – both jabs.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 2,287 and both jabs to 3,398 in the city.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, 117,171 are over 60.

The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.