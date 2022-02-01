Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Around 10,000 teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia

    1 February 2022, 08:15

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Around 10,000 teenagers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia, no side effects have been registered, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, the vaccine developer, said on Monday, TASS reports.

    «Around 10,000 teenagers have received the Sputnik M vaccine. According to the health ministry, no major side effects have been reported,» he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

    He warned that a 3-4-day break is needed between the coronavirus vaccine and other jabs.

    On November 24, the Russian health ministry registered the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccines meant for adolescents aged from 12 to 17. It is a two-dose vaccine, the interval between which is 21 days. The ministry stressed that vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 15 will only be conducted with the written consent of their parents or caretakers or with voluntary consent for those aged 15 and older.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays