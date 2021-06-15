Around 1.5mln Kazakhstanis given 2nd COVID-19 vaccine component

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, 4 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been used in Kazakhstan, allowing 2,547,363 people or 25.7% of the eligible population to receive the first vaccine component, and 1,435,334 – the second vaccine component, Alexei Tsoi, Kazakh Health Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The minister added that as of today the country’s vaccination centers have enough vaccine doses: 1.2 million doses of the first vaccine component, and 914 thousand doses of the second vaccine component.

As earlier reported, 21,204 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, of whom 6,655 are in-patients and 14,549 are out-patients.

Of the COVID-19 patients, 458 are in severe condition, 110 in critical condition, and 69 on artificial lung ventilation.