Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Around 1.5mln Kazakhstanis given 2nd COVID-19 vaccine component

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 June 2021, 11:14
Around 1.5mln Kazakhstanis given 2nd COVID-19 vaccine component

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, 4 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been used in Kazakhstan, allowing 2,547,363 people or 25.7% of the eligible population to receive the first vaccine component, and 1,435,334 – the second vaccine component, Alexei Tsoi, Kazakh Health Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The minister added that as of today the country’s vaccination centers have enough vaccine doses: 1.2 million doses of the first vaccine component, and 914 thousand doses of the second vaccine component.

As earlier reported, 21,204 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, of whom 6,655 are in-patients and 14,549 are out-patients.

Of the COVID-19 patients, 458 are in severe condition, 110 in critical condition, and 69 on artificial lung ventilation.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year