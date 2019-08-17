Go to the main site
    Army Games 2019: Kazakh team to fight for gold in final phase of Tank Biathlon

    17 August 2019, 15:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Alabino military range in Moscow region will host today the most anticipated final phase of the Tank Biathlon competition as part of the V International Army Games.

    Kazakhstani team will compete in the first division against the tank crews of Russia, Belarus and Azerbaijan, Kazinform reports.

    As the Defense Ministry said, the final competitionwill be aired live at 07:30pm Nur-Sultan time on Zvezda TV Channel (https://tvzvezda.ru).

    Recall that in semi-final, Kazakhstan left Chinese,Azerbaijani and Serbian teams behind. In whole, 25 countries participated inthe Tank Biathlon contest: Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Armenia,Belarus, Iran, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, etc.

