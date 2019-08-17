Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Army Games 2019: Kazakh team to fight for gold in final phase of Tank Biathlon

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 August 2019, 15:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Alabino military range in Moscow region will host today the most anticipated final phase of the Tank Biathlon competition as part of the V International Army Games.

Kazakhstani team will compete in the first division against the tank crews of Russia, Belarus and Azerbaijan, Kazinform reports.

As the Defense Ministry said, the final competition will be aired live at 07:30pm Nur-Sultan time on Zvezda TV Channel (https://tvzvezda.ru).

Recall that in semi-final, Kazakhstan left Chinese, Azerbaijani and Serbian teams behind. In whole, 25 countries participated in the Tank Biathlon contest: Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, etc.

Army   Events  
