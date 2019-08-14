Go to the main site
    Army Games 2019: Kazakh snipers among the best at Sniper Frontier competition in Brest

    14 August 2019, 08:45

    BREST. KAZINFORM The city of Brest in Belarus hosted the Sniper Frontier competition of the V International Army Games.

    The hostteam won the event. Russian snipers are the second and the Kazakh team standsthe third, Kazinform learnt from the Defense Ministry.

    The SniperFrontier competition consisted of three stages – individual test, pair contest andteam relay race. In individual test, theparticipants competed in sniper rifle shooting. ThePair Test stage allowed to determine the most professionally prepared sniperpairs among the contest participants.

    21 teams participated in thefirst stage of the competition. 8 of them only qualified for the second stage.They are the snipers from Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, China, Uzbekistan,Azerbaijan, Vietnam and Iran.

    Russian, Belarusian and Kazakhteams contended in throwing grenades and shooting at firing points during the Team Relay Race.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Army
