Army Games 2019: Kazakh snipers among the best at Sniper Frontier competition in Brest

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 August 2019, 08:45
BREST. KAZINFORM The city of Brest in Belarus hosted the Sniper Frontier competition of the V International Army Games.

The host team won the event. Russian snipers are the second and the Kazakh team stands the third, Kazinform learnt from the Defense Ministry.

The Sniper Frontier competition consisted of three stages – individual test, pair contest and team relay race. In individual test, the participants competed in sniper rifle shooting. The Pair Test stage allowed to determine the most professionally prepared sniper pairs among the contest participants.

21 teams participated in the first stage of the competition. 8 of them only qualified for the second stage. They are the snipers from Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, China, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Vietnam and Iran.

Russian, Belarusian and Kazakh teams contended in throwing grenades and shooting at firing points during the Team Relay Race.

