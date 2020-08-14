Go to the main site
    Armenpress offers congratulations on Kazinform’s centennial

    14 August 2020, 13:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Armenian News Agency ARMENPRESS has offered congratulations to Kazinform on the latter’s 100th anniversary it celebrated on August 13, Kazinform reports.

    «It's a very difficult, very honorable mission to be both the chronicler and the contemporary writer of the history of Kazakhstan. But there is also a more honorable mission – that's your journalistic mission, your mission of telling about the present and future of your country. It's your future-oriented mission,» said ARMENPRESS Director-General Aram Ananyan.

    Underlining both agencies’ long-standing historical ties, he noted that there is a greater potential for the development of information cooperation.

    Notably, on August 13, the International News Agency Kazinform celebrated 100 years since formation in 1920.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Mass media Events Armenia Holidays Birthdays
