Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Armenian President wishes speedy recovery to Elbasy

    19 June 2020, 17:18

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Armenian President Armen Sargsyan sent a letter to Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the Armenian President.

    «The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan sent a letter to the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, who contracted coronavirus infection. The President wished him good health and a speedy recovery», the press service of the President of Armenia said.

    As Kazinform previously reported, first President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev self-isolated after his latest coronavirus test returned positive.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes