Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigns

24 January 2022, 07:40
YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced his resignation on Sunday.

In a written statement on his official website, Sarkissian said that he does not have the «necessary tools to influence the radical processes of domestic and foreign policy in these difficult times for the country and the nation.»

Sarkissian also added that he and his relatives has been targets of several political groups, Anadolu Agency reports.

«I thought for a long time and decided to step down as President of the Republic after active work for about four years. This decision is not at all emotional, it follows a certain logic,» he said.

The term of office of Sarkisyan, who was elected president in 2018, was set to end in 2025.


