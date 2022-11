Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan welcomes Kazakh Head of State Tokayev

23 November 2022, 18:46

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was greeted by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Dvin complex in Yerevan, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.

Screen from video