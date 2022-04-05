Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Armenian parliamentarian supports reforms in Kazakhstan

    5 April 2022, 21:47

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Member of the National Assembly of Armenia, Chairman of the Standing Commission on Regional and Eurasian Integration Armen Gevorgyan, during which issues of Kazakh-Armenian inter-parliamentary cooperation were discussed, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

    The Ambassador informed about the main provisions of the Message of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization». Particular attention was paid to the fundamental approaches to the implementation of the course aimed at large-scale political and socio-economic transformation of the country. Highly appreciating the initiatives of the Head of State to build a New Kazakhstan, A. Gevorgyan noted the relevance and importance of the proposed reforms in the face of modern global challenges.

    During the discussion issues of inter-parliamentary relations, the parties noted the constructive interaction of the legislative bodies of the two states within the framework of the EAEU, the CIS, the CSTO, the UN, the OSCE and other international organizations. The importance of developing bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation was emphasized, contributing to the deepening of Kazakh-Armenian relations in various fields, as well as intensifying the work of the «Kazakhstan-Armenia» parliamentary friendship groups. The parties discussed the schedule of international events and bilateral meetings on the inter-parliamentary line during 2022.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Armenia Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region