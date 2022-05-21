Armenian experts support constitutional reform in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - A round table on the constitutional reform and the national referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held in Yerevan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The event was attended by representatives of the expert community, state bodies, public organizations and the media of Armenia.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev, having acquainted the participants with a package of reforms to modernize the country's political system and a program of large-scale transformations within the framework of building a «New Kazakhstan», initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, informed about the upcoming on 5 June 2022 national referendum on amendments to the Constitution.

The Armenian experts noted the relevance and timeliness of the large-scale reforms being carried out in the country, which are aimed at strengthening the role of the Parliament and expanding the participation of the population in governing the country. Analysts expressed confidence that the constitutional changes will bring the country to a new qualitative level of development in the face of modern global challenges.

The agenda of the round table aroused considerable interest among the guests of the event. Leading Armenian analysts welcomed the process of constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan and expressed their full support for the leadership of our country.



