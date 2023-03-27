Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Armenian experts assess Mar 19 parliamentary election in Kazakhstan as free and transparent

27 March 2023, 09:49
Photo: gov.kz

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM An expert meeting dedicated to the last parliamentary election in Kazakhstan was held in Yerevan, which was attended by representatives of the expert community, public organizations and the media of Armenia. The participants were informed about the political, socio-economic and democratic reforms in Kazakhstan and the preliminary results of the elections of deputies of the Mazhilis and maslikhats, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Arman Ghukasyan, Chairman of the International Public Organization for Humanitarian Development, who took part as an international observer in the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan, stressed that: «the elections were free and transparent in accordance with national legislation and international standards, with the broad participation of local and foreign observers.» According to Mher Sahakyan, Director of the China-Eurasia Armenian Council for Political and Strategic Studies, «the past elections became another milestone in the development of Kazakh democracy and demonstrated the support of the citizens of Kazakhstan for the political course of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.» The coordinator of the Eurasian Expert Club, political scientist Aram Safaryan noted «the high level of preparation and holding of the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan, which were highly appreciated by the international community.»

During the event, the participants also discussed the schedule of joint events in 2023 as part of the further development and strengthening of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in various fields.


