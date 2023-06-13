Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires

    13 June 2023, 08:40

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Kazakh Embassy in Yerevan to write a tribute in the Condolence Book following the deadly wildfires in Abai region of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The President also held talks with Kazakh Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev.

    Earlier Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a telegram of condolence to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    As earlier reported, a fire broke out in the territory of Batpayev forestry in Abai region. All 14 foresters died in the devastating fire. 316 locals were evacuated to safer places.

    Kazakhstan declared the Day of National Mourning on June 12 to pay respect to the wildfire victims.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Armenia Kazakhstan Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan and Argentina celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
    Kazakhstan’s ambassador meets President of Norwegian Storting
    Welcoming ceremony of Frank-Walter Steinmeier held in Akorda
    Kazakh pilgrims start arriving in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan