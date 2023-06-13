Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Kazakh Embassy in Yerevan to write a tribute in the Condolence Book following the deadly wildfires in Abai region of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The President also held talks with Kazakh Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev.

Earlier Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a telegram of condolence to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As earlier reported, a fire broke out in the territory of Batpayev forestry in Abai region. All 14 foresters died in the devastating fire. 316 locals were evacuated to safer places.

Kazakhstan declared the Day of National Mourning on June 12 to pay respect to the wildfire victims.