Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 June 2023, 08:40
YEREVAN. KAZINFORM President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Kazakh Embassy in Yerevan to write a tribute in the Condolence Book following the deadly wildfires in Abai region of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The President also held talks with Kazakh Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev.

Earlier Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a telegram of condolence to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As earlier reported, a fire broke out in the territory of Batpayev forestry in Abai region. All 14 foresters died in the devastating fire. 316 locals were evacuated to safer places.

Kazakhstan declared the Day of National Mourning on June 12 to pay respect to the wildfire victims.

Foreign policy    Armenia   Kazakhstan   Wildfires  
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts
