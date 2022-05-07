Armed Forces of Kazakhstan mark 30th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, May 7, Kazakhstan celebrates the Defender of the Fatherland Day, Kazinform reports.

On May 7, 1992, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on building the national Armed Forces.

On October 4, 2012 the Kazakh Parliament considered and adopted the resolution On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan «On Holidays in Kazakhstan» to declare May 7 the state holiday and a day off work. This year May 7,8,9 and 10 are declared the days off.

On the eve of the holiday Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the ceremony of awarding the state prizes, and top military, special, and class ranks. The Head of State congratulated those present on the Defender of the Fatherland Day and Victory Day and highlighted the contribution of the military and representatives of special state bodies in ensuring the country’s security. The Head of State said that this year marks the 30th anniversary since the establishment of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. The Armed Forces are the unshakeable pillar of the country’s Independence and a strong shield of the nation. «Amid the geopolitical instability, new threats, and challenges we should be ready to advance national interests and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state. Therefore the strengthening of defence potential will always be the top priority,» the Head of State stressed. The President noted that service at law-enforcement agencies is an honorary mission and great responsibility. The Head of State also reminded that some 500 Kazakhstanis became the Heroes of the Soviet Union. Addressing those gathered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about the deeds of three Kazakhstani war veterans who were posthumously awarded the highest degree of distinction, the Khalyk Kakharmany title. They are Tuleugali Abdybekov, Alexander Nesmiyanov and Ibraim Suleimenov. The Head of State also awarded officers military and special ranks, class ranks, and state prizes.