Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Armed Forces launched PCR laboratory

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
14 May 2020, 22:50
Armed Forces launched PCR laboratory

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first PCR laboratory of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan started operation, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

The laboratory was established on the basis of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Center of the Armed Forces in Almaty.

Putting the laboratory into operation will allow carrying out testing for coronavirus for personnel of the Armed Forces.

It should be noted that the virology laboratory was launched thanks to the charitable support of the construction company «SABA GROUP». The company acquired and donated the necessary equipment for the laboratory and provided it with technical support.

photo

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty