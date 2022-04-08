Armed attack leaves 2 dead, multiple wounded in Israel

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - At least two people were killed in a shooting on Thursday in the Israeli capital Tel Aviv, the country's army radio announced, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least eight others were injured, according to multiple reports.

One of the wounded is in critical condition and was rushed to a hospital, initial reports suggest, with several police units and ambulances dispatched to the scene on the central Dizengoff Street.

Naming the incident a «terror attack,» Israeli police authorities launched a large-scale manhunt to find the shooter and urged residents to stay indoors and away from the attack scene.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a security consultation with Israeli security authorities, his office said on Twitter.

«The chain of events regarding this evening's terrorist attack in Tel Aviv was presented, as were the ongoing efforts on the ground to apprehend the terrorist.

»The continuation of Israel Police and ISA operations in the coming hours was also discussed. It was agreed to continue directing large-scale reinforcements to Tel Aviv. Situation assessments will be held on an ongoing basis as per developments,« said the prime minister's office.

Prior to this incident, a total of 11 Israelis, including three police officers, were killed in three separate attacks on March 22-29, with two cases linked to the Daesh terror group, also known as ISIS.