Arman Dzhumabekov relieved of the post at Ministry of National Economy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Arman Dzhumabekov has been relieved of the post of the Head of the Office of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform reports.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, Arman Dzhumabekov was born in 1973 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Throughout his career he worked for the tax committee of Akmola region, the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Between 2018 and 2019 he served as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2019 he was appointed the First Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since January 2021 he has been serving the Head of the Office of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.