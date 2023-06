Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Renowned media manager Arman Davletyarov has been named an advisor to the Director-General of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President, Kazinform reports.

Arman Davletyarov is an honored worker of Kazakhstan, ex-director of Muz-TV channel, businessman, candidate of psychological sciences, public figure, media manager, TV host, TEFI award winner.