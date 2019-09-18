Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Arm wrestler Ilya Ilyin wins intl tournament in China

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 September 2019, 08:25
Arm wrestler Ilya Ilyin wins intl tournament in China

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Arm wrestler Ilya Ilyin from Akmola region became a winner of the D.1 Arm Wrestling China Open tournament in Shenzhen, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Press-Secretary of the Regional Physical Culture and Sport Department Makhabbat Bolshina, the tournament brought together the athletes from China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, U.S., Great Britain, Germany, Kazakhstan, India, Iran etc.

Honored coach of Kazakhstan, many-time champion of Asia Ilya Ilyin won a gold medal in men’s 105kg weight division.

Akmola region   Sport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10