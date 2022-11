Arken Arystanov relieved of his duties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to relieve Arken Arystanov of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to New Zealand, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Commonwealth of Australia concurrently, the Akorda press service reports.

Photo: gov.kz