Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta

5 February 2023, 12:09
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Arina Altukhova grabbed gold at the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women event at the ISSF World Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov took to his official Facebook account to announce the news about Arina’s victory.

It should be noted that the 19-year-old Altukhova stunned Tokyo Olympics champion Nina Christen from Switzerland in the golden match final by earning 16 points.

In addition, Islam Satpayev, Matvey Timofeyev and Konstantin Malinovskiy of Kazakhstan claimed silver in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men event.

Minister Oralov congratulated all athletes on their success, wishing them higher achievements in the future.


Photo: facebook.com/Асхат Оралов

