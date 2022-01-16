Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Argentina sees record number of daily COVID-19 cases

    16 January 2022, 15:15

    BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM - Argentina on Friday again saw a record number of daily cases of COVID-19, detecting 139,853 new infections in 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health, Xinhua reports.

    The daily figure raised the country's total to 6,932,972 cases since the onset of the pandemic, while 96 more deaths in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 117,901.

    Tuesday had seen a new record of daily cases, with 134,439 infections, as the country experiences its third wave of outbreaks driven by the Omicron variant.

    In intensive care units, 2,268 patients were hospitalized, with bed occupancy of 41.7 percent nationwide and 41.4 percent in Greater Buenos Aires.

    Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said the country last week set a «vaccination record with 2.6 million doses applied» against COVID-19.

    «We are working to speed up all the vaccines,» she said.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    4 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    5 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay