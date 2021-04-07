Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Argentina names squad vs Kazakhstan in Billie Jean King Cup playoffs

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 April 2021, 16:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Argentina has named a team against Kazakhstan in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs , Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Nadia Podoroska, ranked 46th by the WTA, is in the squad, which also includes Victoria Bosio (442nd), Guillermina Naya (558th), and María Lourdes Carlé (446th).

Argentinian number two Paula Ormaechea was not available for selection.

A match between Kazakhstan and Argentina in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs is to take place in Córdoba, Argentina, on 16-17 April.


