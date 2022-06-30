Go to the main site
    Argentina detects 1st case of omicron subvariant BA.5

    30 June 2022, 12:42

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Health authorities in Argentina on Wednesday confirmed the country’s first case of the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.5.

    The ANLIS/Malbrán Institute detected the presence of the subvariant in a person who had returned from an international trip, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to local daily Infobae, the case was detected after the analysis of samples that were submitted between June 5 and June 11.

    First detected by scientists in South Africa this April and related to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, BA.4 and BA.5 are the latest omicron coronavirus subvariants. To date, their presence has been confirmed in numerous countries across the globe.​​​​​​​

    Argentina, with a population of over 47 million, has registered 9,367,172 coronavirus cases and 129,070 deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Omicron
