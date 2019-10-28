Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Argentina: Alberto Fernandez wins presidential polls

    28 October 2019, 11:38

    BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM Alberto Fernández won Argentina's presidential election Sunday with 47.9% of the vote.

    With 93% of the ballots counted from nearly 34 million eligible voters, Fernández will be sworn-in in December and serve as president until 2023 with his vice-presidential partner and ex-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Incumbent Mauricio Macri and his running mate, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, won 40.5% with the rest going to the other candidates.

    Macri acknowledged the electoral defeat against Fernández.

    According to Argentine electoral law, a candidate can win the presidency in a single round by either winning 45% of the vote or if they win 40% of the vote while finishing 10 percentage points ahead of the second-place candidate.

    A second round is held if no candidate meets either threshold.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Politics World News Elections
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023