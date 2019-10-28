Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Argentina: Alberto Fernandez wins presidential polls

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 October 2019, 11:38
Argentina: Alberto Fernandez wins presidential polls

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM Alberto Fernández won Argentina's presidential election Sunday with 47.9% of the vote.

With 93% of the ballots counted from nearly 34 million eligible voters, Fernández will be sworn-in in December and serve as president until 2023 with his vice-presidential partner and ex-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Anadolu Agency reports.

Incumbent Mauricio Macri and his running mate, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, won 40.5% with the rest going to the other candidates.

Macri acknowledged the electoral defeat against Fernández.

According to Argentine electoral law, a candidate can win the presidency in a single round by either winning 45% of the vote or if they win 40% of the vote while finishing 10 percentage points ahead of the second-place candidate.

A second round is held if no candidate meets either threshold.

Politics   World News   Elections  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India