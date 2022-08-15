Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Area of forest fires in Russia down almost two-fold this year compared with 2021, PM says

    15 August 2022 21:08

    YAKUTSK. KAZINFORM The area of forest fires in Russia has decreased almost two-fold this year compared with 2021, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting on prevention and relief of consequences of emergencies on Monday.

    «If compared with last year the number of fires has dropped by 15% since the beginning of dangerous season. The fire area has decreased almost two-fold,» he said, TASS reports.

    The largest area of fires has been registered in Yakutia where five fires on total area of 54,731 hectares are currently active. Fires are also active in the Magadan Region, Komi Republic, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, Kamchatka, Sverdlovsk Region, etc.

    Some 3,669 individuals, 277 equipment units, and 21 aircraft are involved in fire extinguishing activities. Another 99 jets are monitoring the fire situation. A state of emergency is in effect in five Russian regions.


    Photo: tass. com





    # Russia #Natural disasters #World News #Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Monkeypox vaccines no longer need registration in Brazil
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
    Dozens killed in forest fires in Algeria
    Over 70 Kazakhstanis volunteering at UN
    Popular
    1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
    2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty