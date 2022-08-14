Qazaq TV
Archeologists unearth Saka burial in Ayagoz
14 August 2022 13:31

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – A unique archeological find was discovered nearby Bozai village, Ayagoz district, Abai region. Kazinform cites Khabar 24.

Expedition scientists unearthed a Saka period burial of a warlord dated back to 3,000 years ago. The site turned out to be looted.

During the digging, researchers found human remains and gold jewelry in animal style. The grave is about 30 meters in diameter.

The team have discovered around 60 monuments dated to different periods in the Bozai burial ground since last year.

Photo: 24.kz





