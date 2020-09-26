Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Archeologists discover sun disk in NW Turkey

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 September 2020, 15:24
Archeologists discover sun disk in NW Turkey

EDIRNE. KAZINFORM Archeologists in northwestern Turkey discovered a sun disk on a rock altar Friday in the ancient Thracian settlements.

Engin Beksac, head of the art history department at Trakya University told Anadolu Agency that the Thracian rock altar, discovered in Edirne, dates to 3,500 years ago, Anadolu Agency reports.

Explaining the sun disk on the rock altar was used to observe the movements of the moon and the sun, Beksac said Thracians carried out works in astronomy.

In his examination of the rock altar where the Thracians performed religious rituals and worship, he said: «The rock altar is a type of temple that hosts rituals and prayers held on anniversaries and specific times. We know that rituals are performed in these temples to get closer to the Mother Goddess.»

Beksac said he discovered the rock altar years ago and from time to time made examinations.

Stating that the discovered sun disk gives important data for the astronomical understanding of the period, Beksac said, «we do not come across this system much in Eastern Thrace. There are not many examples in Edirne. We see more examples of this kind of sun disks in Bulgaria. These systems show that temples were used in astronomical observations.»


Culture   World News   Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects