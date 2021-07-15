Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Archaeologists uncover remains of Jerusalem's wall destroyed 2,600 years ago

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 July 2021, 13:45
Archaeologists uncover remains of Jerusalem's wall destroyed 2,600 years ago

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM Israeli archaeologists have uncovered the remains of one of ancient Jerusalem's city walls which was destroyed by the Babylonians about 2,600 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority said Wednesday.

The 30-meter missing section of the wall connects its northern and southern sections that were already exposed decades ago, Xinhua reports.

The wall, 2.5 meters high and five meters wide, was built about 2,700 years ago, during the days of the First Temple in the Kingdom of Judah, to protect Jerusalem from the east.

The researchers said this find proves that the eastern slope of ancient Jerusalem was protected by a single impressive fortification line.

The wall protected Jerusalem from a number of attacks during the reign of the kings of Judah, until the arrival of the Babylonians who managed to break through it and conquer the city, the researchers explained.

However, the Babylonians did not destroy the eastern wall, possibly because of the sharp steepness of the eastern slope of the ancient Jerusalem.

Near the wall, several finds were uncovered such as a Babylonian stamp seal, a bulla (stamp seal impression) bearing a personal name in ancient Hebrew script, as well as vessels.


World News   Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year