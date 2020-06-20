Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Archaeologists discover ancient ritual burial site near Russia’s Krasnodar

    20 June 2020, 14:40

    ROSTOV-ON-DON. KAZINFORM Archaeologists discovered a late bronze-era burial site while surveying a tumulus near Novotitarovskaya settlement in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, where a section of the M-4 highway bypassing Krasnodar is being built, Russian Highways State company (Avtodor) told journalists Friday.

    «Paired burials were discovered near Novotitarovskaya settlement in the Dinsky district, attributed to late Bronze Age, or the end of the 3rd millennium BC. The archaeologists discovered these ancient artefacts on the territory being prepared for the construction of the M-4 highway's remote western bypass of Krasnodar,» the company said in the announcement, TASS reports.

    A ritual burial is traditional for that period. The scientists believe that a chieftain or a nobleman is buried there. According to tradition, a warrior of a high social status was followed by servants, members of the bloodline or even children into the grave.

    «The status of the buried person is confirmed by items discovered nearby — a bronze knife, two silver temporal pendants, and piercing tools made of bone, used in the household,» the company press service said, adding that the researchers expect to find other burials in this tumulus as well.

    Archaeological excavations on the territory of the future bypass road began in May 2020 and will end this fall. In early June, specialists discovered a burial site of an ancient Sarmat warrior from the Iron Age, as well as other burials of the catacomb culture and artefacts.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Russia World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France
    New Yorkers suffer over smoke from Canadian wildfires
    2 dead, 7 injured in US high school graduation ceremony shooting
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning