ArcelorMittal Temirtau to render all-round support to bereaved families of miners

TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM ArcelorMittal Temirtau closely collaborates with the state bodies in order to conduct full-scale investigation of the cause of the accident at the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine in Karaganda region.

As earlier reported, five miners were killed in the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire that occurred on August 17.