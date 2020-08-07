Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Arbat to appear in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 August 2020, 14:15
Arbat to appear in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Beautification works are carried out on Zh.Omarov Street from Republic Avenue to the K.Kuanyshbayev Kazakh Music and Drama Theater, with the first stage set to finish this year, Kazinform cites the website of the capital’s administration.

The fountain located between Republic Avenue and Auezov Street is set to undergo reconstruction works. It is said that a new fountain complex will be erected around the Peoples' Friendship Monument, with an artificial stream flowing out of it. Water attractions will be installed among the stream.

Another fountain is said to appear nearby the K.Kuanyshbayev Kazakh Music and Drama Theater as well as small architectural forms, installations, bike lanes, shade structures, trade stands, play zones, and playgrounds.

Notably, 150 yards and 50 public spaces, including parks, squares, boulevards are to undergo repairs this year.


photo


Entertainment   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible