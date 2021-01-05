Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Aral Sea recovery plan to proceed in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 January 2021, 17:40
Aral Sea recovery plan to proceed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is due to proceed with the Aral Sea recovery plan in two directions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 2002-2008, the country realized the phase one of the comprehensive Aral Sea recovery program, which helped increase the water table by 870 km.sq. or 40%, decrease waster salinity resulting in the arrival of over 20 species of fish in the Northern Aral.

According to Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the program will be further implemented in two directions. Firstly, the extent to which the water table could be extended will be further explored. The work is ongoing with the World Bank. Secondly, tree planning on the dry bed of the Aral Sea will be continued. 270 thousand hectares of saxaul forests have been planted in the last decade or two.


Aral Sea   Ministry of Energy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10